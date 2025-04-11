Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Sivasspor will host Fenerbahce at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadyumu on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have picked up crucial points in recent games after a difficult start to the year and are slowly clawing their way out of the drop zone as they head into the final seven games of the season.

They picked up a good point in their 1-1 draw against Rizespor last time out, falling behind in the 70th minute before substitute Veljko Simic netted a late leveler for Yiğidolar. The hosts now sit 16th in the league table and could exit the relegation spots with an unlikely win this weekend.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have refused to let up in their pursuit of the Super Lig title and are now within touching distance of league leaders Galatasaray. They picked up a brilliant 4-1 comeback win over Trabzonspor in their last match, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Anderson Talisca came off the bench to score a spectacular hat-trick and help secure the points for Jose Mourinho's men.

The visitors, who are sat in second place, are now just three points behind rivals Galatasaray and will be looking to make up that ground with flawless performances in the final weeks of the season.

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Sivasspor and Fenerbahce. The home side have won just eight of those games while the visitors have won 27 times, with their other 12 contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Sarı Kanaryalar have the best offensive and defensive records in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 71 and a concession tally of 26.

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Sivasspor have lost just one of their last four matches after losing six of their previous seven. They are undefeated in their last three home league games and will be looking to test their mettle against the title contenders this weekend.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last 14 Super Lig outings, a run stretching back to early December. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

