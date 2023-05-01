Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023

Reigning champions Sivasspor will welcome Fenerbahce to the New 4 Eylul Stadium in the first leg of the Turkish Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

The hosts overcame Gaziantep in the quarter-finals, recording a 3-0 win at home. The visitors came out on top in their quarter-final match against Kayserispor, thanks to Emre Mor's first-half brace and second-half goals from Serdar Dursun and Arda Guler.

Fenerbahce are without a triumph in the Turkish Cup since 2013 while the hosts lifted their first trophy in their first appearance in the final last season.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in all competitions and recorded a 3-1 win at Wednesday's venue when the two teams met in the Turkish Super Lig. Diego Rossi and Ferdi Kadioglu were on the scoresheet for the visitors while Jordy Caicedo scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 39 times in all competitions since 2006, with five of these meetings taking place in the Turkish Cup. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with a 22-7 lead in wins while 10 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording back-to-back wins.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 11-9 in their three Turkish Cup games this season and also have a better defensive record, conceding two goals while the hosts have conceded three goals.

The hosts have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last two cup games.

The visitors are on a four-game winning run in their travels, scoring at least two goals in these games while conceding one goal apiece.

The visitors are undefeated in their five meetings in the Turkish Cup against the hosts, keeping four clean sheets in these games.

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Yigidos have been in solid form in the Turkish Cup this season, continuing their excellent form from their title-winning run last season. The two sides met in the league just last week, in which the Yellow-Navy Blues recorded a comfortable 3-1 away win.

The visitors have the upper hand in terms of form and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Enner Valencia to score or assist any time - Yes

