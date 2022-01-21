Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Sivasspor and Fenerbahce will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 23 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Goztepe on Wednesday. David Tijanic stepped off the bench to score the match-winner for the hosts with 10 minutes to go.

Fenerbahce came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Altay on home turf. Irfan Kahveci and Serdar Dursun scored in either half to help their side grab all three points.

That victory helped the Yellow Canaries climb to third spot in the table with 36 points from 22 matches. Sivasspor sit comfortably in mid-table in 11th position and have 30 points to show for their efforts from 22 games.

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides and Fenerbahce have a superior record with 22 wins to their name. Nine previous matches ended in a draw while Saturday's hosts have eight wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September. First-half goals from Bright Osayi-Samuel and Pedro Henrique saw the two sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Sivasspor form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Fenerbahce form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Team News

Sivasspor

Hakan Arslan, Fredrik Ulvestad and Jorge Felix have been ruled out with injuries. Max Gradel and Faycal Fajr are on international duty at the 2021 AFCON while Dimitrios Goutas is in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Injuries: Hakan Arslan, Fredrik Ulvestad, Jorge Felix

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Dimitrios Goutas, Max Gradel, Faycal Fajr

Fenerbahce

Altay Bayindir and Mert Hakan Yandas have been sidelined with fitness issues, while Filip Novak has been ruled out with COVID-19. Arda Guler has been ruled out for a couple more weeks due to his existing injury while goalkeeper Berke Ozer is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Altay Bayindir, Mert Hakan Yandas, Arda Guler

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Berke Ozer

Unavailable: Filip Novak

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Sivasspor Predicted XI (4-3-1): Ali Vural (GK); Ugur Cifti, Samba Camara, Caner Osmanpasa, Ahmet Oguz; Ozkan Yigiter, Pedro Henrique, Kerem Kesgin, Isaac Cofie, Erdogan Yesilyurt; Mustafa Yatabare

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ertugrul Cetin (GK); Attila Szalai, Serdar Aziz, Min-Jae Kim, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Jose Sosa, Dimitrios Pelkas, Diego Rossi, Irfan Kahveci, Mesut Ozil; Serdar Dursun

Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The two sides play expansive, end-to-end football and this is likely to translate into a high-scoring game with plenty of goalmouth action.

Fenerbahce are favorites to emerge triumphant, but their tupsy-turvy campaign so far means they cannot entirely be relied upon. Nevertheless, we are backing the visitors to emerge triumphant in a high-scoring game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sivasspor 2-3 Fenerbahce

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Shardul Sant