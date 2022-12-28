Sivasspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28, 2022 

Sivasspor will welcome Galatasaray to the Yeni 4 Eylul Stadyumu for a matchday 16 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday (December 28).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory at Kasaimpasa over the weekend. Dia Saba and Max Gradel scored either side of Mortadha Ben Ouanes' first-half equaliser to help the visitors claim all three points.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, triumphed over Istanbulspor with the same scoreline at home. Bafetimbi Gomis' first-half brace put the hosts on their way to victory, while Mehmet Yesil stepped off the bench to halve the deficit two minutes after coming on.

The win saw Okan Buruk's side hold on to second spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 14 games, two points behind table-toppers Fenerbahce. Sivasspor, meanwhile, are 16th with 14 points and are one point away from safety.

Sivasspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 37 previous occasions, with Galatasaray leading 20-10.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Sivasspor claim a 3-2 comeback victory away from home.

Nineteen of the last 20 head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with 18 games seeing both teams scoring.

Galatasaray have lost just one of their seven competitive away games this season across competitions, winning five..

The visitors have the best away record in the league this term, accruing 17 points from eight games. They also have the best away defensive record, with four goals conceded.

Sivasspor vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray are within touching distance of Fenerbahce at the summit of the standings, and a win would take them one point clear of their fierce rivals.

Sivasspor, meanwhile, are seeking to escape the relegation zone and will be confident of getting a positive result, having won their last two head-to-head games.

Games involving both teams tend to be high-scoring affairs, and the trend should continue in a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Sivasspor 2-4 Galatasaray

Sivasspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

