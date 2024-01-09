Sivasspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11th 2024

Sivasspor will entertain second-placed Galatasaray at the New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday.

The hosts have six wins, losses, and draws apiece in 18 league games this season. They moved to 10th place in the standings with a 3-1 away win over Kayserispor on Sunday. Rey Manaj scored twice in added time to help his team get 2024 off to a winning start.

The visitors returned to winning ways after playing out a goalless draw against league leaders Fenerbahce last month with a 3-0 home triumph over Konyaspor on Sunday. Centre-back Abdülkerim Bardakcı bagged a second-half brace and Wilfried Zaha scored in the 90th minute as they registered their 15th win of the season.

Sivasspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times in all competitions since 2005. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 22 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the Istanbul-based visitors 10 times and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts last season with an aggregate score of 4-1, avenging their defeats from the 2021-22 season when they lost 4-2 on aggregate.

Sivasspor have just two wins in their last 12 home games in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last six league outings, keeping five clean sheets.

The hosts have won four of their last five games across all competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Super Lig this season, conceding just nine goals in 18 games.

Sivasspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Yiğidolar have registered back-to-back wins in the Turkish Super Lig and will look to make it three wins on the trot. Interestingly, they have just one win in their eight home games in the league this season, which is cause for concern.

They have been the better side in recent home meetings against the visitors, with four wins in their last eight games. They have suffered two losses in that period and two games have ended in draws.

Bülent Uygun had a winning start to his second stint as Sivasspor's head coach and will look to build on that form here. He will be without top-scorer Rey Manaj, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Clinton N'Jie and Ahmed Musa are on international duty with their respective national teams at the 2023 AFCON.

Cimbom are unbeaten in their last three games and have also kept clean sheets in these outings. They have lost just once in their nine away games in the Turkish Super Lig this term, keeping seven clean sheets in that period.

Head coach Okan Buruk will also be without his team's top scorer Mauro Icardi, who is nursing a facial injury. Hakim Ziyech and Cedric Bakambu are on international duty at the 2023 AFCON, so the visitors look a little light in the attacking department.

Both teams have some notable absentees for the match, which might impact their performance here. Nonetheless, considering Sivasspor's poor home record in the league recently, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Sivasspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score or assist any time - Yes