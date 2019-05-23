Six major transfers which could take place this summer

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

With the 2018-19 season all but over, attention would turn to the summer transfer window as clubs make attempts to strengthen their squads ahead of their assault next season.

In the early stages of the window, some clubs have been more active than others, with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund unarguably being the pacesetters, having announced the arrival of three players for the combined sum of €72 million, while Chelsea and Barcelona have announced pre-concluded deals of Christian Pulisic and Frenkie De Jong respectively.

However, with a little over three months to go until the official shutting of the transfer window, it can be expected that a number of other deals would still be completed.

Big clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich among others have been linked with a host of marquee names as they seek to augment their squads in light of their underperformance in 2018-2019 season, and in this piece, we shall be taking a look at six big-money moves which could take place this summer.

#6 Philippe Coutinho to Manchester United / PSG / Liverpool

Coutinho could be set to end his Barcelona misery

Philippe Coutinho was made the most expensive signing in Barcelona’s illustrious history when the Catalans paid the sum of €142 million to Liverpool for his signature in January 2018.

The Brazilian international had been a long-term target of the Blaugrana and there was widespread celebration at the Camp Nou when he arrived as it was believed that he would be the long-term successor to Andres Iniesta.

Coutinho largely impressed in his first half season at the club, scoring 10 goals and creating eight assists from 22 matches in all competitions to help Barcelona to a domestic double and it was expected that he would only get better once he had the complement of a pre-season with his teammates.

However, that proved not to be the case as the 26-year-old struggled horribly for form, scoring just 11 goals and creating five assists from 53 matches in all competitions this season.

The former Liverpool man saw himself thrust out of the first team as he lost his starting position to Ousmane Dembele, while he rarely completed the full 90 minutes, doing so on just eight occasions in 34 appearances in La Liga and twice in 12 Champions League matches.

He was the target of numerous boos from the Camp Nou crowd as fans of Barcelona got fed up with his constant underperformance and non-contribution to the Blaugrana cause.

Coutinho looked nothing like the confident player he was at Liverpool and reports emanated that he is seeking a transfer away from the club.

On his day, the Barceona No. 14 is still among the best attacking midfielders in the world and as such would have no shortage of suitors, with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool among the clubs said to be interested.

He would however not come cheap as Barcelona would be eager to recoup a tangible size of the huge amount expended to sign him.

