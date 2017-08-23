Reports: Six Real Madrid players to sign new contracts

Zidane wants to keep these players at the club for a long time!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 23 Aug 2017, 21:12 IST

Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid - La Liga

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are set to announce the contract renewal of six players in the coming days according to Marca. The Spanish publication claims that the players have already signed the contracts but the club is waiting for the right time to announce it.

As per the report in Marca, the players who have signed the new contract are Karim Benzema, Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane. All the six players are a vital part of Zidane's plans at Bernabeu and the manager was keen on keeping them at the club for the next few years as well.

Previously...

Isco, Asensio and Varane were linked with a move away from Bernabeu. Isco's current contract expires at the end of the next season and Barcelona were leading the host of clubs interested in signing him.

Asensio has a £72 million release clause in his current contract and Barcelona were keen on activating that as well. Varane has been linked with a move to Manchester United for the past two season thanks to his connection with Jose Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

Karim Benzema has agreed a contract that will extend his stay to 2021. The striker is not a fan favorite but no one has been able to replace him in the starting XI. Alvaro Morata came, tried and left but the Frenchman is still leading the attack for Madrid.

Isco is in the final year of his contract and was linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus. However, excellent performances in the past few months has seen him make his way into the team. He will now sign a contract until 2021 with a €700m release clause.

Asensio is the hottest young property in football right now and Madrid doing all they can to stop him from leaving. They have extended his contract until 2023 and increased his release clause to €500 million.

Varane, Marcelo and Carvajal have been awarded for their brilliant performances too. Their new contracts will keep them at the club until 2022 according to the report.

Video

Author’s Take

Real Madrid are heading in the right way and it's no surprise that Zidane has decided to keep the core of the team intact. The new signings they have made are also young and full of potential.

Los Blancos have clearly moved from their model of signing the best players in the world to signing players with huge potential, not just the ones who are hyped up.