Sixteen Left in Thai League Cup

Gian C FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 48 // 11 Jul 2018, 06:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Buriram United have looked strong on all fronts this season

The fervor of Thai League action is once again punctuated by knockout competition, as the remaining sixteen teams are on the hunt for silverware in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Only three lower division sides remain in the competition. Third division outfit Ranong United face a stern test with the visit of Bangkok United, having already eliminated first-division opposition in the form of Ratchaburi to reach this stage. Their unlikely run may be set to end as the Angels may see this competition as their last chance to win silverware this season, with a six-point gap holding them back from Thai League glory.

Fellow T3 side Trang FC will be visited by Buriram United, the defending Thai League champions who currently sit atop the league. Given that the side continues to fight on three domestic fronts, the Thunder Castle may opt to rotate the squad ahead of this match and give yet more youngsters a chance to break through.

Additionally, new signing Chris Herd, who is ineligible to feature in Thai League after his mid-season arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers, may play a part in this match.

Fourth division side Nakhon Pathom host Bangkok Glass, being by far the lowest placed team left in the competition. However, they will be buoyed after the giant-killing they managed in the FA Cup, Thailand's other domestic knockout competition, when they beat T1 side Sukhothai 2-0 at the modest trappings of the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Sports Stadium, making the trip a potentially daunting one for the outright favorites.

Air Force United remain rooted to the foot of the Thai League table and may see a strong cup run as salvation from what has been an appalling season as they host Port two times in five days.

Police Tero coach Totchtawan Sripan won the competition last season with Muangthong United

Police Tero have their own league woes to distract themselves from, but will not find that easy with a trip to Chiang Rai United. Traditionally one of Thailand's most successful clubs, there is pressure on Tero's new coach Totchtawan Sripan to deliver success and may find the League Cup to his best option, having won the competition last season with Muangthong United.

Muangthong themselves will rekindle their old rivalry with Chonburi this week as well, while Pattaya United will visit Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon UMT host Suphanburi.