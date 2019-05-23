SK Awards: Premier League 2018/19 - 5 best left-backs of the season

Will Andrew Robertson make it into the top 5?

It doesn’t matter whether a team uses a wing-back system or a standard back four, there can be no denying that the position of left-back has become more important to sides in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

Whether they’re going on marauding runs down the left flank to set up crosses or shots, or delivering tough tackles and interceptions, the Premier League now plays host to some of the world’s best left-backs. Over 2018/19, the following 5 players have been particularly outstanding from the position.

Here are the 5 best left-backs from the 2018/19 Premier League season.

#5 Jose Holebas

Watford's Jose Holebas has enjoyed a great season at left-back

Watford’s Jose Holebas might be 34 years old now – and is probably in the twilight of his career if we’re honest – but that hasn’t stopped the former Greek international from having a fantastic season under Javi Gracia at Vicarage Road. The Hornets ended the season in a respectable 11th position and reached the FA Cup final, and the performances of Holebas at left-back certainly contributed to that.

Holebas played in 28 of Watford’s 38 Premier League games, and despite the presence of top-class creative midfielders like Will Hughes and Gerard Deulofeu in the Hornets’ squad, it was the left-back who jointly produced the most goals for his side, ending the season with an impressive 6 assists as well as 3 goals. He also had the highest average key passes for Gracia’s side, chipping in with 1.4 per game.

With some solid defensive statistics too – an average of 2.4 tackles and 2.9 clearances per game – and a cracking delivery from set-pieces, it’s no surprise that Holebas has developed into a key man for Watford. If he could sort his discipline – he was booked 12 times this season – he could easily be considered higher on this kind of ranking.

