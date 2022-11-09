Create

SK Beveren vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2022

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Nov 09, 2022 03:25 AM IST
Eintracht Frankfurt v Royal Antwerp FC: Group D - UEFA Europa League
SK Beveren and Royal Antwerp lock horns in the Belgian Cup on Thursday

SK Beveren and Royal Antwerp will go head-to-head at the Freethiel Stadion in the round of 32 of the Belgian Cup on Thursday.

The Reds head into the midweek clash on a run of four consecutive wins over the hosts and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Beveren made it two wins from two in the Belgian second tier when they saw off Club NXT 1-0 on Saturday.

They have now won six of their last seven games across all competitions, with a 3-1 loss against RWD Molenbeek on October 23.

They have now turned their attention to the Belgian Cup, where they claimed a 2-0 victory over URSL Vise on September 25.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Anderlecht on home turf.

They are now winless in their last three matches, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 3-0 win over Oostende on October 20.

With 34 points from 16 games, Royal Antwerp are currently second in the Jupiler League table, nine points off first-placed Genk.

SK Beveren vs Royal Antwerp Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Royal Antwerp boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
  • Beveren have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.
  • Royal Antwerp are on a four-game winning streak against Beveren, dating back to a 2-0 loss in December 2018.
  • Beveren are unbeaten in 11 consecutive home games across all competitions, with their last defeat coming in February, when they were beaten 1-0 by Lierse Kempenzonen.
  • Royal Antwerp are winless in their last three Jupiler League games, picking up one point from a possible nine, while they have lost their last three away games.

SK Beveren vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Beveren have turned their home turf into a fortress, claiming nine wins and two draws in their 11 games since February. However, Royal Antwerp boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and we predict they will claim a slender victory on Thursday.

Prediction: SK Beveren 1-2 Royal Antwerp

SK Beveren vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Royal Antwerp

Tip 2: First to score - Royal Antwerp (Beveren have conceded first in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

