SK Recap: Relive Cristiano Ronaldo’s man of the match display as Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0 last time out

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to return to the Red Devils' starting line-up against Brentford in a fixture that he last excelled in.

United face the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13 looking to bounce back from their shock season-opening 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ronaldo ran the show for United last time out against Brentford with a 'Man of the match' performance in a 3-0 victory on May 2 at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star was in the thick of the action from the get-go.

He nearly took Diogo Dalot's through ball into his stride but slipped with the ball deflecting off his chest and out of his possession.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner watched on as Anthony Elanga crept forward, slotting in Bruno Fernandes who fired United into a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, Ronaldo played an exquisite one-two with the departing Juan Mata who fired agonizingly wide of David Raya's goal.

Manchester United's main man would then have a fantastic goal ruled out through VAR with the veteran forward deemed to have been in an offside position.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Man Utd's lead over Brentford - but VAR says no goal RULED OUT!Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Man Utd's lead over Brentford - but VAR says no goal RULED OUT! 😮Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Man Utd's lead over Brentford - but VAR says no goal 🙅 https://t.co/uJf0DAeBnu

Ronaldo then raced forward past Rico Henry with the left-back being drawn into a foul on the Portuguese, giving Manchester United a penalty.

The legendary forward stepped up and converted defiantly, giving the Red Devils a morale boosting 2-0 lead.

His long-time teammate, formerly of Madrid and now at United, Raphael Varane finished off Brentford with an accomplished finish from an in-swinging Alex Telles corner.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to replicate performance against Brentford

Questiion marks remain over Cristiano Ronaldo's future

It was a well-earned three points for United on the night with Cristiano Ronaldo the star of the show.

However, there had been question marks as to whether it was his Old Trafford farewell.

He was pictured leaving the pitch waving to fans in what many thought was him saying goodbye to United just a year removed from his stunning return.

Erik ten Hag's first summer in charge of the Red Devils has been plagued by speculation over Ronaldo's future.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Erik Ten Hag says Manchester United are intent on keeping Marcus Rashford at the club & offers an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of starting tomorrow 🗣️ "Definitely I don't want to lose him"Erik Ten Hag says Manchester United are intent on keeping Marcus Rashford at the club & offers an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of starting tomorrow 🗣️ "Definitely I don't want to lose him"Erik Ten Hag says Manchester United are intent on keeping Marcus Rashford at the club & offers an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of starting tomorrow 🔴 https://t.co/koHzO0kqYH

The wantaway striker has remained at Manchester United and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping he has a similar performance against Brentford on Saturday.

He came on in the second half of a shock season-opening defeat to Brighton and looked lively with Christian Eriksen dropping deeper.

The Danish midfielder will go up against his former side of whom he spent the second-half of last season on loan.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett