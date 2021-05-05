SL Benfica vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Portuguese Primeira Liga action continues with heavyweights SL Benfica and FC Porto facing off at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Thursday.

Porto are currently second in the league table, tallying 70 points from 30 games so far. Benfica are just four points and a spot behind them from the same number of matches played.

Benfica are coming off a routine 0-2 win against Tondela, a game which saw midfielders Pizzi and Everton score for the visitors in the first half. Jorge Jesus' men held on to the lead in the second half, earning a well-deserved three points.

Meanwhile, FC Porto played an entertaining game against FC Famalicao in their last Primeira Liga clash, winning 3-2 at home.

Anderson Silva's stoppage-time goal for Famalicao sent a wave of tension into the FC Porto camp. However, goals from Toni Martinez, Mehdi Teremi and Marko Grujic proved to be enough to secure victory for the home side.

SL Benfica vs FC Porto Head-to-Head

The two Primeira Liga giants have played a total of 57 games between them. FC Porto hold the bragging rights with 28 wins, while the Eagles have prevailed in 14 games. A total of 15 matches have ended in draws.

The last time the two sides met, Alejandro Grimaldo's strike in the early stages of the first half was quickly canceled out by Moussa Marega's goal.

Mehdi Teremi, who assisted Marega's goal, was sent off in the second half in a game that saw multiple players go into the referee's book.

SL Benfica's form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-L-W-W-W

FC Porto's form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-D-W

SL Benfica vs FC Porto Team News

SL Benfica

Andre Almeida has missed most of the season with a cruciate ligament rupture and he remains out of action. Meanwhile, Andreas Samaris and Adel Taarabt are also out of contention for the hosts.

Jardel and Darwin Nunez will also be unavailable for selection due to undisclosed injuries.

Injured: Andre Almeida, Andreas Samaris, Adel Taarabt, Jardel, Darwin Nunez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🏆🇵🇹 The Portuguese Cup final will be played on May 23, at 9pm.#SCBSLB #WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/Vpx9Z6mSIf — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) May 4, 2021

FC Porto

Back-up goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye and centre-back Ivan Marcano remain sidelined for Porto but the visitors have an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye and Ivan Marcano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SL Benfica vs FC Porto Predicted XI

SL Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Helton Leite; Gilberto, Lucas Verissimo, Jan Vertonghen, Alejandro Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Pizzi, Gabriel Pires, Everton; Luca Waldschmidt, Haris Seferovic.

FC Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Marchesin; Jesus Corona, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Wilson Manafa; Chico Conceicao, Mateus Uribe, Marko Grujic, Otavio; Toni Martinez, Mehdi Taremi.

SL Benfica vs FC Porto Prediction

Both teams have been in a rich vein of form lately, winning four out of their last five league games.

The two managers are likely to go into the game with a cautious approach, which may result in a tedious stalemate in the O Classico.

Prediction: SL Benfica 0-0 FC Porto