SL Benfica Women vs Rosengard Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 22nd 2023

SL Benfica Women will host Rosengard Women in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 22nd).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away win over Braga in the league on Sunday. Kika Nazareth scored the match-winner in the 69th minute to help her side claim maximum points.

Rosengard, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Women's Champions League last week. Tanja Pawollek and Barbara Dunst scored in either half for the Germans, while Olivia Schough scored an injury time consolation strike for the hosts.

Benfica's last game in the Women's Champions League saw them get thrashed 5-0 away to Barcelona. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati each scored braces while Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala wrapped up the scoring in the 62nd minute.

The respective defeats left the two sides in third and fourth spots in Group A respectively.

SL Benfica Women vs Rosengard Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were also drawn in the same group in the Champions League last season. Benfica claimed a 1-0 home win and 3-1 victory in Sweden.

Benfica have won 15 of the 16 games they have played across competitions this season. Their only loss came against Barcelona last week.

Seven of Rosengard's last nine competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Benfica's last nine games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Benfica have scored at least four goals in six of the seven home games they have played this season.

SL Benfica Women vs Rosengard Women Prediction

Benfica have been rampant this season, with their only defeat in all competitions coming against Barcelona. As Águias will relish the opportunity to register their first points on the board in a game they are expected to win.

Rosengard have had a season to forget, with their league title defense going horribly wrong. They finished the regular season in 12th spot and will not participate in continental football next season.

Benfica have been highly effective in attack, particularly at home this season and we are backing Filipa Patao's side to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: SL Benfica Women 3-1 Rosengard Women

SL Benfica Women vs Rosengard Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Benfica to score over 1.5 goals