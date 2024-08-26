Slavia Prague vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Slavia Prague will entertain Lille at Eden Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday. The visitors recorded a 2-0 win in the first leg thanks to second-half goals from Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova.

The hosts saw their six-game winning streak end in the first half and also failed to score for just the second time this season in that loss. They have enjoyed a week's rest for this match and will look to make the most of it by overturning a two-goal deficit.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season and extended their winning streak to three games on Saturday with a 2-0 home win over Angers in Ligue 1. Thomas Meunier scored in the first half while substitutes Rémy Cabella and Mohamed Bayo combined late in the second half to double their lead.

Slavia Prague vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice in all competitions and the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with a 100% record. The visitors have scored 10 goals in these games while conceding just twice.

Slavia have enjoyed a 100% home record this season, scoring 11 goals while keeping two clean sheets in four games.

Lille are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, scoring two goals apiece in six games in that period.

Slavia Prague are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the Champions League qualifiers with four wins and four draws.

The visitors have registered three consecutive 2-0 wins with just one of them coming away from home.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last six games in the Champions League qualifiers with three wins and three losses.

Slavia Prague vs Lille Prediction

The Red and Whites have won their last six home games in European qualifiers, keeping five clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Champions League qualifiers, keeping two clean sheets.

Les Dogues are unbeaten in five games across all competitions, recording four wins while keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last four competitive away games, recording three wins while scoring two goals each in these wins.

Angel Gomes remains sidelined after a concussion earlier this month while Nabil Bentaleb and Ismaily also remain unavailable due to injuries. Aïssa Mandi is suspended after his red card against Fenerbahce.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' 100% record against Slavia, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-2 Lille

Slavia Prague vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes

