Slavia Prague vs Sigma Olomouc Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Slavia Prague and Sigma Olomouc battle for three points in a Czech Republic Fortuna Liga matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Viktoria Plzen last weekend. Pavel Sulc scored the match-winner in the 87th minute.

Sigma Olomouc, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Jablonec despite playing for over an hour with a man less. They were reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute following Jiril Spacil's dismissal. Nevertheless, Juraj Chvatal scored the match-winner in the 74th minute.

The victory left them in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 36 points from 28 games. Slavia Prague dropped to second with 68 points to their name.

Slavia Prague vs Sigma Olomouc Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Slavia Prague have 31 wins from the last 60 head-to-head games. Sigma Olomouc were victorious on 15 occasions while 14 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Slavia Prague claimed a 3-1 away win.

Four of Sigma Olomouc's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Slavia's defeat to Plzen ended their run of six successive games in all competitions to produce three goals or more.

Sigma have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six away games.

Three of Slavia Prague's last four league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Slavia Prague vs Sigma Olomouc Prediction

Slavia Prague's defeat to Viktoria Plzen last weekend dented their title hopes and saw them fall two points behind city rivals Sparta in the title race. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side will be aiming to rebound here to keep up with the league leaders.

They will be playing a day after Sparta host Ostrava. The result on Saturday means Slavia could be five points behind by the time they welcome Sigma Olomouc. The visitors proved their mettle in their win over Jablonec, ending their three-game losing streak in the process.

We are backing Slavia Prague to claim all three points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 4-0 Sigma Olomouc

Tip 1 - Slavia Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Slavia Prague to win both halves

