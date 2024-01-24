Slavia Prague Women vs Brann Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Slavia Prague Women and Brann Women go head-to-head at the Městský stadion Mladá Boleslav in Group B of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Thursday.

Separated by just three points in the group, both sides head into the game knowing victory is essential in their quest for a place in the knockout stages.

Slavia Prague rekindled hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League last time out, when they picked up a 1-0 victory over St. Polten.

Karel Pitak’s side had failed to win their opening three matches, picking up just one point from the first nine available.

With four points from four matches, Slavia Prague are currently third in Group B, three points behind Thursday’s hosts in second place.

Meanwhile, Brann turned in a resilient team performance last time out when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Lyon.

This came after their 3-1 defeat against Lyon in the reverse fixture on December 13, which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While Brann will be looking to return to winning ways, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they have won just one of their last three games across all competitions.

Slavia Prague Women vs Brann Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between Slavia Prague Women and Brann Women, with Martin Peter Ho’s side claiming a 1-0 victory in November’s reverse fixture.

Brann are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since mid-November.

Slavia Prague have won 12 of their last 13 home games since the start of 2023, with November’s 9-0 humiliation at the hands of Lyon being the exception.

Brann are winless in three of their last four away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since the start of November.

Slavia Prague Women vs Brann Women Prediction

Slavia Prague have been near impenetrable at home in the last 12 months and will be backing themselves to grab the result on Thursday. Brann have struggled on the road in recent weeks and we fancy Pitak’s side claiming a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Slavia Prague Women 2-1 Brann Women

Slavia Prague Women vs Brann Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia Prague to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Brann’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the visitors’ last six outings)