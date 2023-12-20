Slavia Women vs St. Polten Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Slavia Women and St. Polten Wowen will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday.

The two sides squared off in the reverse fixture and could not be separated in a goalless stalemate in Austria last week.

The draw was both sides' first point of the campaign and left them in third and fourth place in Group B respectively. Lyon lead the way in the group with nine points while Brann are on six points.

Slavia Women vs St. Polten Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. St. Polten have one win to their name, while two previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Slavia's last 13 games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Five of St. Polten's last eight games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Slavia's last five competitive games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

The last three head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Slavia's last nine home games have produced three goals or more.

Slavia Women vs St. Polten Women Prediction

Slavia's defeat to Lyon ended their 13-game winning run at home in all competitions. Coincidentally, their last defeat before that also came in the Champions League against none other than St. Polten in November 2022, so they will be wary of the threat posed by their visitors.

Both sides' chances of progression to the knockout rounds are slim but a win for either side here would put them within touching distance of second-placed Brann. St. Polten were on a 12-game winning streak in away games prior to their defeat to Lyon last month and the Austrians are the underdogs on paper.

Games between these two sides tend to be cagey affairs and another low-scoring game could be on the cards. Slavia Prague's home form has been impressive throughout the season. We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Slavia Women 2-0 St. Polten Women

Slavia Women vs St. Polten Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slavia Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First-half result: Draw

Tip 5 - Highest-scoring half: Second half