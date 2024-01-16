Slavia Women vs St. Pölten Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2023

Slavia Women will welcome St. Pölten Women to the Lokotrans Arena for a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Thursday.

Both sides have not been in action since December 2023 when they shared the spoils in the reverse fixture in Austria.

The stalemate left Slavia at the bottom of Group B having garnered just one point from three games. They have conceded 10 goals and are yet to find the back of the net. St. Polten have the same number of points but are in third spot having conceded four goals and scored one.

Slavia Women vs St. Pölten Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. St. Polten have one win to their name while two previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Both draws came in their two most recent clashes.

All three head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Slavia's last 13 games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of St. Polten's last eight games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Slavia's last five competitive games have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Slavia Women vs St. Pölten Women Prediction

This game was initially scheduled to be played last month but was postponed owing to a security incident in the Czech Republic capital. Both sides are on the brink of a group stage elimination and a failure to win here would see both sides eliminated.

Slavia were on a positive run at home before their loss to Lyon last time out. Their games in front of their fans have also been highly entertaining, with each of the last nine witnessing at least three goals scored. Coincidentally, their last home loss prior to that came against their next opponents so they will be wary of history repeating itself.

Games between these two sides tend to be cagey affairs and another low-scoring game could be on the cards. Slavia Prague's home form has been impressive throughout the season. We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Slavia Women 1-0 St. Polten Women

Slavia Women vs St. Pölten Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slavia Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half