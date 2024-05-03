Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024 

Slovacko and Sparta Prague will battle for three points in a Czech Fortuna Liga Championship Group playoff tie on Sunday.

The hosts ended the regular season with a 2-2 draw away to Cesko Budejovice last weekend. First-half goals from Kim Seung-Bin and Jan Suchan ensured the two sides went into the break all square. Jacob Tranziska and Ondrej Mihalik scored after the break to share the spoils.

Sparta Prague, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Sigma Olomouc with a 4-1 away victory. Ladislav Krejci's first-half brace put them on the path to victory, while Veljko Birmancevic and Jan Kutcha scored after the break. Jachym Sip scored a late consolation strike for Olomouc.

The win saw zelezna Sparta enter the playoff in top spot, having ended the regular season with 76 points from 30 games. Slovavko are sixth on 41 points.

Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sparta Prague have 32 wins from the last 49 head-to-head games. Five games ended in stalemates while Slovacko were victorious in 10 games.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Sparta Prague claimed a 3-1 away win.

Five of Sparta Prague's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Slovacko are winless in their last seven league games, losing four games in this sequence

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Slovacko's last six games have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Sparta are unbeaten in their last six league games (five wins).

Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Slovacko ended the season on a wretched run of form and barely made it to the top six by just one point. Nevertheless, only three points separate them from fifth and Martin Svedik's side still have a shot at European qualification.

Sparta Prague, for their part, seem poised to successfully retain their league title. Just four points separate them from second-placed Slavia Prague and we could witness another title race between the two arch-rivals that goes down to the wire.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Slovacko 1-3 Sparta Prague

Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sparta Prague to score over 1.5 goals