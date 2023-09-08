Slovakia 0-1 Portugal: 5 Talking Points as birthday boy Bruno scores to seal three points for Selecao | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Portugal edged Slovakia to a narrow 1-0 win in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, September 8.

The hosts did well for their three wins and one draw prior to this game. Their last outing was another close game, a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein. Slovakia were looking to put their best foot forward against the Group J leaders.

The Selecao, on the other hand, won their four games with an aggregate scoreline of 14-0. This impressive run gave Roberto Martinez's men added confidence as they looked to seal their qualification for the main competition next year with a win

Expand Tweet

As expected, Portugal looked to take control of the game in the first half and played some decisive football. They kept the ball for 64% of the time, knocking it around and waiting for Slovakia to have a defensive lapse. Despite playing well, it took the visitors 43 minutes to break the deadlock.

Bruno Fernandes received a pass from Bernardo Silva and starting making a run towards the box. As he got closer and noticed nobody was closing him down, he drove further before firing a shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Portugal led 1-0 over Slovakia at the break.

Expand Tweet

The second half saw Slovakia turn up with fighting spirit to try and find an equalizer and get something out of this contest. However, they struggled to break down Portugal's robust defense despite knocking on the door a couple times.

Both managers turned to their benches and made changes at regular intervals, but Martinez used just three substitutes knowing they were in a better position with the lead.

Portugal held on and secured a 1-0 win over Slovakia, and on that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Portugal struggled to break Slovakia down initially

The first half start and ended in two completely different ways as Portugal finally overcame their struggles before the break.

Despite having the majority of the possession, the Selecao often struggled to penetrate Slovakia's final third and 18-yard box. This caused problems as players then started drifting out of position to offer support, leaving the visitors prone to the counter-attack.

It took them 43 minutes to finally find a way past Martin Dubravka, and it required an error for that to happen.

#4. Bruno Fernandes scores on his 29th birthday

Most people do not like going to work on their birthday but Bruno Fernandes is likely to oppose the sentiment after today.

By far Portugal's best player on the field, the Manchester United midfielder had a great game offensively. He passed the ball with 78% accuracy, including four key passes, three crosses and one long ball. He also won two duels and completed one dribble.

Fernandes made the most of Slovakia's defensive lapse and continued his run before firing an accurate shot into the bottom corner.

Expand Tweet

#3. Slovakia face lack of creativity in midfield

Most tight games are usually decided based on the outcome of the midfield battles that take place during the 90 minutes. In this game, Portugal clearly had the upper hand with three in-form midfielders in the fom of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha and Bernardo Silva.

The trio had good games and controlled the tempo for the visitors, allowing them to slowly find their rhythm and eventually score when the chance arrived. They also defended their lead well for 45 minutes.

Slovakia, on the other hand, lacked a creative output similar to Fernades or Silva who could be on the ball longer and dictate the play.

With veteran Marek Hamsik's retirement, the national team will need to rebuild their midfield from scratch.

#2. Cristiano Ronaldo misfires despite decent chances

Most of the credit for the scoreline remaining 1-0 must go to Slovak custodian Martin Dubravka, who made six great saves to keep his side in the game. However, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared part of the blame as he misfired on a rare off night for the Selecao.

The Al-Nassr forward saw himself on the receiving end of six chances, hitting three of those on target while the other three were off-target. All three of his shots on goal were straightforward for former club teammate Dubravka, who made easy saves to keep Ronaldo at bay.

Expand Tweet

#1. Roberto Martinez's Portugal have cemented their defensive identity

It is now five official games since Roberto Martinez took over from Fernando Santos as head coach of the Selecao and they are yet to concede. Portugal have scored 15 goals in the process and already have one foot in next year's Euro 2024 Group Stage with their impressive showings.

Key to their instant success under Martinez has been their dedication and discipline in defense. The Spaniard is known for setting his teams up to play an intense, end-to-end style of football. However, seeing the defenders Portugal have in their roster, it is no surprise the manager is using that talent to his benefit.

In their five wins, the Selecao have allowed a measly eight shots on target, all of which were saved. While this unreal stat may not last long, it is a testament to how far they have come as a defensive unit.