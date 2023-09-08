Slovakia 0-1 Portugal: Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes' first-half strike secures the win for Selecao | Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Portugal secured a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday, September 8.

The Selecao made a strong start to their qualifying campaign and have maintained a 100% record so far. They have scored 14 goals in the process without reply and were looking to continue their strong run of form.

Manager Roberto Martinez named a full-strength side for this game as they looked to create some gap between themselves and second-placed Slovakia.

Expand Tweet

The first half saw Portugal try to keep the ball for longer spells than Slovakia in a bid to force a defensive error from their hosts. They had the ball for nearly two-third of the period and managed to go into the break carrying a slender one-goal lead.

The goal came via Bruno Fernandes, who picked a gap in Slovakia's defensive lines to perfection as he drove forward into that space unmarked. He then fired a low shot into the back of the net from close-range to make it 1-0 just before the interval.

Expand Tweet

The second half was a much more evenly-contested affair as Portugal and Slovakia shared the ball in nearly equal proportion. However, the visitors carried far more threat than the hosts, who seemed to struggle to find the targets, with just one shot on goal in six attempts.

Portugal made the most of Slovakia's sloppiness as they moved the ball around well and Martinez made timely changes to keep the mometum ticking. In the end, the Selecao secured a deserved 1-0 win.

On that note, here are Portugal's player ratings.

Portugal Player Ratings

Diogo Costa - 7/10

Costa had a relatively quiet game and was called into action twice, making good saves to keep his clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

Dalot had a good game, winning three of his four duels, and making three clearances in the process. He also played one key pass.

Ruben Dias - 7.5/10

Dias was solid in defense and commanded the backline. He won five duels, making two clearances and two tackles. He also played one key pass and seven long balls.

Antonio Silva - 7/10

Silva had a good game and helped his team keep Slovakia at bay.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Cancelo played well on the left, winning four duels and attempting one shot on target.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

Vitinha struggled to find his feet a bit as he put in a subpar performance as per his standards.

Joao Palhinha - 7/10

Palhinha won five duels and played four long balls in a good midfield performance.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Fernandes was Portugal's best player in this game and grabbed the only goal of the match with a lovely finish in the first half. He also played four key passes, three crosses and one long ball.

Expand Tweet

Bernardo Silva - 7.5/10

Silva had a great game as he passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls, as well as the assist for Portugal's goal. He also won four duels and attempted one shot on target.

Rafael Leao - 6.5/10

Leao had a relatively off night as he struggled to get into the game as much as he would have liked.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

The skipper misfired terribly in front of goal as he attempted six shots but failed to score, and also received a booking for a foul in the second half.

Substitutes

Nelson Semedo - 6.5/10

Semedo came on in the second half and played well.

Otavio - 6.5/10

Otavio replaced Vitinha in the second half and had a good game.

Pedro Neto - 6.5/10

Neto replaced Leao and put in a good shift.