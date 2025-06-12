Slovakia U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Slovakia U21 and Italy U21 will battle for three points in their second game at the 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship on Saturday (June 14th). The game will be played at City Arena Trnava.

The hosts will be keen to bounce back from the harrowing 3-2 defeat they suffered against Spain in the opening game of the tournament. They were two goals down inside the opening 20 minutes thanks to goals from Marc Pubill and Mateo Joseph.

The Little Falcons rallied back to draw level eight minutes into the second half, with Samuel Kopasek halving the deficit in the 48th minute, while Tomas Suslov equalized from the spot. The game was seemingly destined for a stalemate until Cesar Tarrega equalized in the 90th minute.

Italy, meanwhile, began their tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Romania. Tommaso Baldanzi broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, and his goal proved to be the difference in the game, with Louis Munteanu missing a penalty for Romania.

The win left the Azzurrini on three points while Slovakia are seeking to gain their first points on the board.

Slovakia U21 vs Italy U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have two wins from five games, Slovakia were victorious once, while two games ended in stalemates.

This will be their first meeting since September 2018 when Slovakia claimed a 3-0 victory in a friendly.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Slovakia's last seven games have produced over 3.5 goals.

Italy ended their five-game unbeaten streak with their victory over Romania.

Slovakia are winless in their last six games, losing four games in this run.

Slovakia U21 vs Italy U21 Prediction

Slovakia showed their determination to claw back from two goals down in an ultimately futile effort against tournament favorites Spain. Another loss here would leave them on the cusp of suffering two group stage ousters in as many appearances in the Euro Under-21 tournament.

Italy have made the most appearances at this tournament in history and are also the joint-most successful side alongside Spain (albeit with their last triumph coming in 2004). Carmine Nunziata's side were one of the Dark Horses heading into this tournament and their showing against Romania did not do much to improve their standing. Sebastiano Desplanches saved a penalty in first-half injury time to help his nation keep a first clean sheet in six.

We are backing the Italians to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Slovakia U21 1-2 Italy U21

Slovakia U21 vs Italy U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Italy U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

