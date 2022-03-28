Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Slovakia U21 will welcome Spain U21 to the Stadion MSK Zilina for a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland at the same ground on Friday. Matej Trusa and Jakub Kadak scored either side of Carl Johnston's goal to guide their side to victory.

Spain were rampant in an 8-0 thrashing of Lithuania U21 on the same day. Rodri's first-half brace inspired the Iberian nation to all three points.

The victory saw them maintain their six-point lead at the summit of Group C. They need just one more point from their final three qualifiers to secure their spot in the tournament.

Slovakia U21 sit in second spot, having garnered 12 points from seven matches played so far.

Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head

Spain were victorious in each of their previous five meetings with Slovakia at this level.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Two late goals from Sergi Gomez and Juan Miranda helped La Rojita secure a 3-2 comeback victory in front of their fans.

Slovakia U21 form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Spain U21 form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 Team News

Slovakia U21

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Spain U21

Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet were initially included in the squad but pulled out due to injuries. Álex Baena suffered an injury after coming on against Slovakia and might not be fit in time for Tuesday's game.

Injuries: Alex Baena, Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet

Suspension: None

Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 Predicted XI

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lubomir Belko (GK); Samuel Sila, Adam Obert, Tomas Nemcik, Ivan Mesik; Roland Galcik, Jan Bernat, Filip Lichy; Matej Trusa, Jakub Kadak, Adrain Kapralik

Spain U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joan Garcia (GK); Juan Miranda, Víctor Chust, Manu Sanchez, Victor Gomez; Unai Vencedor, Benat Turrientes, Rodri Sanchez; Sergio Gomez, Abel Ruiz, Bryan Gil

Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction

Spain are within touching distance of automatic qualification but despite needing just a draw, the visitors are likely to go all out for the win.

Slovakia, for their part, are almost guaranteed a top-two spot in the group but need the win to boost their chances of finishing second. Both sides have enough quality in attack and are likely to create enough goalscoring chances. We are backing the visitors to secure a win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Slovakia U21 1-2 Spain U21

