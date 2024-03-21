Slovakia vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2024

Slovakia will welcome Austria to the Tehelné Pole in an international friendly on Saturday.

The two teams will play for the first time in 2024. The hosts concluded 2023 on a three-game winning run. In their previous outing, Slovakia registered a 2-1 comeback win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in November.

Róbert Boženík and Ľubomír Šatka scored late in the second half after Patrik Hrošovský's own goal gave Bosnia the lead in the 49th minute. They finished second in the Group J standings of the qualifiers, behind Portugal.

The visitors are also on a three-game winning streak and recorded a 2-0 win over Germany in a friendly in their last match of 2023, thanks to goals from Marcel Sabitzer and Christoph Baumgartner.

The hosts play Norway in a friendly next week, while the visitors will meet Turkey to sign off for the ongoing international break.

Slovakia vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win apiece and three games ending in draws.

Four of the five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the last two meetings ending in goalless draws.

The hosts have suffered just two losses in their last 13 games across all competitions, with both coming against Portugal.

Austria have suffered just one loss in their last 12 games across all competitions, recording nine wins.

Slovakia have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games across all competitions, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Slovakia vs Austria Prediction

Sokoli have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games. They have suffered just one loss in their last 10 friendlies. They have just one win in their last six friendlies, failing to score three times, and have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Alexandar Čavrič was already absent from the squad, while Róbert Polievka, Denis Vavro, Ivan Schranz, Ľubomír Šatka, and Dávid Hancko have also been ruled out following a late fitness test.

Das Team are unbeaten in their last six friendlies, keeping four clean sheets. Six of their last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with four clean sheets to their name.

Ralf Rangnick will be without the services of Marko Arnautovic, David Alaba, Sasa Kalajdzic, Gernot Trauner, and Manprit Sarkaria due to injuries. Stefan Lainer is back in the national team for the first time since 2022 after overcoming lymphoma and should start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their head-to-head record, the two teams are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-1 Austria

Slovakia vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Róbert Mak to score or assist any time - Yes