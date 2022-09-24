Slovakia vs Belarus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

Slovakia and Belarus square off at the TSC Arena in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The visiting side have failed to win their five games so far and will set out to end this poor record.

Slovakia failed to find their feet on Thursday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Azerbaijan on home turf.

Francesco Calzona’s side have now lost two consecutive games and three of their last four outings since June.

With six points from five games, Slovakia are currently third in Group C3, one point behind second-placed Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Belarus’ underwhelming performances in the Nations League continued last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Kazakhstan.

They have failed to win any of their five games in the campaign, with their last win coming in March, when they saw off Bahrain 1-0 in a friendly.

With two points from a possible 15, Belarus are currently rooted to the bottom of the group standings and will head into the weekend looking to bow out on a high.

Slovakia vs Belarus Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides. With three wins from their last four encounters, Belarus have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, while Slovakia have picked up one win in that time.

Slovakia Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Belarus Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Slovakia vs Belarus Team News

Slovakia

Barring any late fitness issues, Slovakia head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Belarus

Off the back of an injury-free game against Kazakhstan, Belarus boast a full strength squad heading into the weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Slovakia vs Belarus Predicted XI

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marek Rodák; Kristián Vallo, Ľubomír Šatka, Milan Škriniar, Dávid Hancko; Matúš Bero, Stanislav Lobotka, László Bénes; Martin Regáli, Róbert Boženík, Erik Jirka

Belarus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Egor Khatkevich; Denis Polyakov, Maksim Shvetsov, Ruslan Yudenkov; Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Klimovich, Evgeni Yablonski, Max Ebong, Kirill Pechenin; Egor Bogomolskiy, Pavel Savitski

Slovakia vs Belarus Prediction

Slovakia and Belarus have endured underwhelming campaigns in the Nations League and will aim to bow out on a high. We predict Slovakia will make use of their home advantage to secure a slender victory and heap more misery on the floundering visitors.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-0 Belarus

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far