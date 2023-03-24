Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2023

Slovakia take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at Tehelne Pole in Group J of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday.

The Dragons will be looking to make it two wins from two outings following Thursday’s dominant win over Iceland.

Slovakia were denied a dream start to their qualifying campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Luxembourg on Thursday.

This was the fourth successive draw for Francesco Calzona’s side, who have now gone six consecutive matches without a win across all competitions.

Slovakia’s last victory came in June 2022, when they edged out Azerbaijan 1-0 at the Dalga Arena courtesy of Vladimír Weiss’ late strike.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina turned in a performance of the highest quality on Thursday as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Iceland in their group curtain-raiser.

AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic was at the heart of the action as he netted a first-half brace to put Faruk Hadzibegic's side in a commanding lead before Amar Dedic completed the rout in the second half.

Bosnia have now won three of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 4-1 loss to Romania in last September’s UEFA Nations League being the exception.

Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two nations, with Bosnia claiming three wins in their previous four encounters.

Slovakia’s only victory came in September 2013, when they edged out the Dragons 1-0 at the Bilino Polje Stadium.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since March 2022.

Slovakia are without a win in six consecutive matches, losing twice and claiming four draws since last June’s 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan.

Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction

Bosnia marked the start of their qualifying journey with a resounding performance against Iceland and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come away with a second straight victory in Group J.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-3 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bosnia & Herzegovina

Tip 2: First to score - Bosnia (The Dragons have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of Slovakia’s last eight outings)

