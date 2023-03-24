Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2023

Slovakia take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at Tehelne Pole in Group J of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday.
The Dragons will be looking to make it two wins from two outings following Thursday’s dominant win over Iceland.
Slovakia were denied a dream start to their qualifying campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Luxembourg on Thursday.
This was the fourth successive draw for Francesco Calzona’s side, who have now gone six consecutive matches without a win across all competitions.
Slovakia’s last victory came in June 2022, when they edged out Azerbaijan 1-0 at the Dalga Arena courtesy of Vladimír Weiss’ late strike.
Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina turned in a performance of the highest quality on Thursday as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Iceland in their group curtain-raiser.
AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic was at the heart of the action as he netted a first-half brace to put Faruk Hadzibegic's side in a commanding lead before Amar Dedic completed the rout in the second half.
Bosnia have now won three of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 4-1 loss to Romania in last September’s UEFA Nations League being the exception.
Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two nations, with Bosnia claiming three wins in their previous four encounters.
- Slovakia’s only victory came in September 2013, when they edged out the Dragons 1-0 at the Bilino Polje Stadium.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since March 2022.
- Slovakia are without a win in six consecutive matches, losing twice and claiming four draws since last June’s 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan.
Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction
Bosnia marked the start of their qualifying journey with a resounding performance against Iceland and will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come away with a second straight victory in Group J.
Prediction: Slovakia 1-3 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Slovakia vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bosnia & Herzegovina
Tip 2: First to score - Bosnia (The Dragons have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)
Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of Slovakia’s last eight outings)