Slovakia vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Slovakia and Bulgaria will trade tackles at the Josko Arena in Austria on Tuesday in an international friendly fixture.

The game will serve as one of two preparatory fixtures before Slovakia kick off their European Championship campaign. Bulgaria failed to qualify and are using the international window to prepare for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Slovakia picked up a 2-1 victory against Russia in a World Cup qualifier in March. Milan Skriniar and Robert Mak scored in each half to give the Flacons a surprise win.

Bulgaria played out a goalless draw in an international friendly with Northern Ireland in the last international break.

Slovakia vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on seven previous occasions and Slovakia have a better record with four wins to their name.

Bulgaria were victorious in two previous games, while the spoils were shared on one occasion.

This will be their first meeting since a friendly in November 2006 that ended in a 3-1 victory for Slovakia.

Slovakia are on a good run of form that has seen them lose just one of their last seven games. Bulgaria have just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Slovakia form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Bulgaria form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Slovakia vs Bulgaria Team News

Slovakia

Coach Stefan Tarkovic called up 24 players for the upcoming friendlies against Bulgaria and Austria in lieu of releasing his final 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

The list is headlined by the likes of Marek Hamsik, Martin Dubravka and Milan Skriniar.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bulgaria

Bulgaria have called up 30 players for the upcoming friendly fixtures.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Slovakia vs Bulgaria Predicted XI

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka (GK); Peter Pekaric, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan, Denis Vavro; Marek Hamsik, Vladimir Weiss, Ondrej Duda; Michel Duris, Robert Bozenik, David Sterelc

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nikolay Mihaylov (GK); Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Kristian Dimitrov, Daniel Dimov; Ivaylo Chochev, Kristiyan Malinov, Yanis Karabelyov, Dominik Yankov; Sapas Delev, Bozhidar Kraev

Slovakia vs Bulgaria Prediction

Bulgaria tend to struggle in attack and this might see them fail to break down a Slovakian defense that is not exactly famed for its resoluteness.

Bulgaria's poor run of form could be set to continue against one of the potential dark horses at Euro 2020. We are predicting a narrow victory for Slovakia.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-0 Bulgaria