Slovakia vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

Slovakia will entertain Chile at the Tehelné Pole in an international friendly on Sunday.

Both teams have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will play just two friendlies this month. This will be their second and final game of the year and they will be looking to sign off with a win.

Slovakia played out a 2-2 draw against Montenegro on Thursday. They took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from David Hancko and Juraj Kucka. Stefan Savic helped Montenegro secure a point from the game as he bagged a brace in the final 21 minutes of the game, including the equalizing goal in the seventh minute of injury time.

Chile fell to a 1-0 defeat against Poland on Wednesday, with Salernitana striker Krzysztof Piątek scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Selección Chilena @LaRoja 90' Terminó el partido y Chile cayó por la cuenta mínima ante Polonia, en Varsovia.



Próximo partido: este domingo, a las 9:30 am, ante Eslovaquia.



#VamosChile #VamosLaRoja 90' Terminó el partido y Chile cayó por la cuenta mínima ante Polonia, en Varsovia.Próximo partido: este domingo, a las 9:30 am, ante Eslovaquia. 🚨 90' Terminó el partido y Chile cayó por la cuenta mínima ante Polonia, en Varsovia.🔜 Próximo partido: este domingo, a las 9:30 am, ante Eslovaquia.#VamosChile #VamosLaRoja https://t.co/lslurW7zPJ

Slovakia vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns just twice across all competitions, with both meetings being friendlies. Both teams have picked up away wins, with their previous meeting in 2009 ending in a 2-1 win for Chile.

The hosts are winless in their last four games across all competitions, with two games ending in draws and two others ending in losses. Three of the four games in that period have produced more than 2.5 goals.

Chile are winless in their last eight games across all competitions. Seven games in that period have ended in defeats, with Chile unable to find the back of the net in that period.

Chile have been able to keep just one clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions while the hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games.

Slovakia vs Chile Prediction

Slovakia and Chile both have no games scheduled for the rest of the year and will be looking to finish their year in style. Chile have be inconsistent in recent games and might struggle in their away game. We are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Slovakia 2-0 Chile

Slovakia vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovakia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Slovakia to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes