Slovakia vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In search of their first win in three games, Slovakia welcome Croatia to the Tehelné Pole Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Slovenia, while the visitors played out a goalless draw against Russia.

Slovakia maintained their unbeaten run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday when they played out a 1-1 draw against Slovenia.

In a cagey affair at the Stožice Sports Park Stadium, Róbert Boženík’s opener was canceled out by Petar Stojanović in the 42nd minute.

This followed a group-stage exit from Euro 2020 where they lost their final two games in Group E, while conceding six goals and scoring none.

Meanwhile, Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Russia when they faced off at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

Zlatko Dalić’s men are winless in five of their last six games across all competitions with the 3-1 victory over Scotland on June 22 being the only exception.

However, a fine start to their qualifiers campaign sees them occupy top spot in Group H, one point and two places above Saturday’s hosts.

Slovakia vs Croatia Head-To-Head

Croatia have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from their previous 15 encounters. Slovakia have picked up two wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Slovakia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-D

Croatia Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Slovakia vs Croatia Team News

Slovakia

Following an injury-free game against Slovenia, the hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and all 25 called-up players available to feature.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Croatia

Duje Ćaleta-Car remains the only doubt for the visitors after coming off with an 84th-minute injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Duje Ćaleta-Car

Suspended: None

Slovakia vs Croatia Predicted XI

Slavakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marek Rodák; Peter Pekarík, Ľubomír Šatka, Milan Škriniar, Jakub Holúbek; Marek Hamšík, Stanislav Lobotka, Juraj Kucka; Ivan Schranz, Róbert Boženík, Vladimír Weiss

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livaković; Josip Juranović, Dejan Lovren, Mile Škorić, Borna Sosa; Mario Pašalić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Nikola Vlašić; Andrej Kramarić; Ivan Perišić

Slovakia vs Croatia Prediction

Croatia have had a clear upper hand against Slovakia and are unbeaten in 13 of their previous 15 meetings. Croatia head into the game with a stronger crop of players in their squad and we are tipping them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Slovakia 0-2 Croatia

