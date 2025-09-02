Slovakia vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Slovakia will face Germany at the Tehelne Pole Stadion on Thursday in the opening round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have struggled for results in recent games and have a challenging group opener ahead of them this week as they begin their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 2010.

Ad

They played two friendlies during the last international break in June, suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Greece in the first before losing 1-0 to Israel in the second.

Germany, meanwhile, participated in the UEFA Nations League knockout stages during the last international break, throwing away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to eventual champions Portugal in the semifinals. They then traded tackles with France in the third-place clash days later and lost 2-0.

Ad

Trending

DFB-Team will look to put all that behind them as they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign this week, where they will be targeting a statement result to lay down an early marker for the rest of the group.

Slovakia vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between the two nations. Slovakia have won three of those games while Germany have won the other eight.

The two teams last faced off in Euro 2016, with the visitors comfortably winning the last-16 clash 3-0.

Slovakia's last clean sheet in this fixture came back in September 2005.

Germany have appeared in every single World Cup since 1954. Slovakia, meanwhile, have managed just one appearance in the global showpiece since 1990.

Sokoli are ranked 52nd in the latest FIFA rankings and sit some distance behind their midweek opponents in ninth place.

Ad

Slovakia vs Germany Prediction

The Falcons are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last four matches, a run in which they have scored just one goal. They are, however, undefeated in their last five games on home soil and will rely heavily on their home advantage to come away with a positive result this week.

The Germans are not in encouraging form themselves, having failed to win any of their last three games. They are, however, by far the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Slovakia 1-3 Germany

Slovakia vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Germany to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More