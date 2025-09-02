Slovakia vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Slovakia will face Germany at the Tehelne Pole Stadion on Thursday in the opening round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have struggled for results in recent games and have a challenging group opener ahead of them this week as they begin their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 2010.
They played two friendlies during the last international break in June, suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Greece in the first before losing 1-0 to Israel in the second.
Germany, meanwhile, participated in the UEFA Nations League knockout stages during the last international break, throwing away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to eventual champions Portugal in the semifinals. They then traded tackles with France in the third-place clash days later and lost 2-0.
DFB-Team will look to put all that behind them as they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign this week, where they will be targeting a statement result to lay down an early marker for the rest of the group.
Slovakia vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 11 meetings between the two nations. Slovakia have won three of those games while Germany have won the other eight.
- The two teams last faced off in Euro 2016, with the visitors comfortably winning the last-16 clash 3-0.
- Slovakia's last clean sheet in this fixture came back in September 2005.
- Germany have appeared in every single World Cup since 1954. Slovakia, meanwhile, have managed just one appearance in the global showpiece since 1990.
- Sokoli are ranked 52nd in the latest FIFA rankings and sit some distance behind their midweek opponents in ninth place.
Slovakia vs Germany Prediction
The Falcons are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last four matches, a run in which they have scored just one goal. They are, however, undefeated in their last five games on home soil and will rely heavily on their home advantage to come away with a positive result this week.
The Germans are not in encouraging form themselves, having failed to win any of their last three games. They are, however, by far the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should win this one.
Prediction: Slovakia 1-3 Germany
Slovakia vs Germany Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Germany to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)