Slovakia vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023 

Slovakia will host Iceland at the Tehelne Pole Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid continental qualifying campaign and are now pushing for a third consecutive European Championship appearance. They beat Luxembourg 1-0 in their last match, with David Duris coming off the bench to score the winner with his maiden international goal.

Slovakia sit second in their group with 16 points and only need a point on Thursday to guarantee a spot in the final tournament.

Iceland, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the qualifiers so far and are in danger of missing out on the final tournament next year. They thrashed Liechtenstein 4-0 last time out in the tournament, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Gylfi Sigurdsson, who scored a brace to record his first international efforts since November 2020.

The visitors sit fourth in Group J with 10 points from four games. Failure to win on Thursday will mark the end of the Strákarnir Okkar's qualification hopes.

Slovakia vs Iceland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Slovakia and Iceland. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won just one. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their six games in this fixture.

Iceland are the second-highest-scoring side in Group J so far with a goal tally of 15.

Slovakia have the second-best defensive record in their group with a goal concession tally of five.

Sokoli were ranked 50th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 17 places above their midweek opponents.

Slovakia vs Iceland Prediction

Slovakia have won two of their last three games and five of their last seven. They have lost just one of their last five competitive games on home soil and will be looking forward to Thursday's clash.

Iceland are on a three-game unbeaten streak after losing five of their previous six matches. They have, however, struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and could see their push for the continental showpiece end this week.

Prediction: Slovakia 2-1 Iceland

Slovakia vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovakia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the previous six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last six matchups)