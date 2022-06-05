Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Slovakia will play host to Kazakhstan at the Anton Malatinský Stadium in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

Both sides will head into the game looking to take the top spot in the group table after kicking-off their campaign with impressive wins.

Slovakia kicked-off their Nations League campaign in fine fashion as they claimed a 1-0 victory away to Belarus on Friday.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Finland when the sides squared off in a friendly fixture in March 2022.

Slovakia head into Monday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last six games, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

Like the hosts, Kazakhstan claimed a 2-0 victory over Azerbaijan in their Nations League opener last time out.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last four games across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since their humbling 8-0 defeat against France in November 2021.

Kazakhstan have now managed just one win from their nine away games, losing five and claiming three draws in that time.

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations and they will both be seeking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Slovakia Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Kazakhstan Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan Team News

Slovakia

Stanislav Lobotka came off with a slight injury late in Friday’s opener against Belarus and the Napoli midfielder is a doubt for the hosts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Stanislav Lobotka

Kazakhstan

Like the hosts, Abat Aimbetov is a doubt for Kazakhstan after the Astana man was forced off injured midway through the opening-day win over Azerbaijan.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Abat Aimbetov

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Marek Rodak; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Vernon De Marco; Christián Herc; Ivan Schranz, Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda, Vladimir Weiss; Ladislav Almasi

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (4-5-1): Igor Shatskiy; Bagdat Kairov, Yeldos Akhmetov, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip; Yan Vorogovsky, Bauyrzhan Baitana, Askhat Tagybergen, Aslan Darabayev, Elkhan Astanov; Artur Shushenachev

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan Prediction

With the top spot in the group up for grabs, we expect Slovakia and Kazakhstan to take the game to each other and this makes for an exciting watch. While both sides head into the game in fine form, we are tipping Slovakia to edge out the visitors and pick up all three points.

Prediction: Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan

