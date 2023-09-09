Football

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Sep 09, 2023 17:11 GMT
Slovakia host Liechtenstein on Monday in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Slovakia host Liechtenstein at the Tehelne pole on Monday (September 11) in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts have had a largely solid Euro qualifying campaign, pushing for a third straight appearance in the continental showpiece. Slovakia, though, suffered their first defeat of the qualifiers on Friday, losing 1-0 to leaders Portugal after conceding a first-half Bruno Fernandes strike. Slovakia are second in their group with 10 points from five games.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, have endured a near-abysmal qualifying campaign and are all but out of the reckoning to qualify for the finals. They lost 2-1 to Bosnia & Herzegovina last time out, finding themselves two goals down before Sandro Wolfinger halved the deficit midway through the first half. Liechstenstein sit rock-bottom in Group G with zero points.

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 10 meetings between the two teams, with Slovakia leading 8-0.
  • Liechtenstein are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.
  • Slovakia have the second-best defensive record in Group J, conceding twice.
  • Liechtenstein have scored just once in the qualifiers so far. Only San Marino and Gibraltar (0) have scored fewer.
  • The Blue-Reds have the second-worst defensive record in the Euro qualifiers, conceding 16 times.

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Slovakia's latest result snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak. They have lost just one of their last five home games.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, are on a wretched 18-game losing streak and are without a win in 30 games since October 2020. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Slovakia win this one fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Slovakia 2-0 Liechtenstein

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovakia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their 10 matchups.)

