Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11, 2023 

Slovakia host Liechtenstein at the Tehelne pole on Monday (September 11) in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts have had a largely solid Euro qualifying campaign, pushing for a third straight appearance in the continental showpiece. Slovakia, though, suffered their first defeat of the qualifiers on Friday, losing 1-0 to leaders Portugal after conceding a first-half Bruno Fernandes strike. Slovakia are second in their group with 10 points from five games.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, have endured a near-abysmal qualifying campaign and are all but out of the reckoning to qualify for the finals. They lost 2-1 to Bosnia & Herzegovina last time out, finding themselves two goals down before Sandro Wolfinger halved the deficit midway through the first half. Liechstenstein sit rock-bottom in Group G with zero points.

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two teams, with Slovakia leading 8-0.

Liechtenstein are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Slovakia have the second-best defensive record in Group J, conceding twice.

Liechtenstein have scored just once in the qualifiers so far. Only San Marino and Gibraltar (0) have scored fewer.

The Blue-Reds have the second-worst defensive record in the Euro qualifiers, conceding 16 times.

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Slovakia's latest result snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak. They have lost just one of their last five home games.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, are on a wretched 18-game losing streak and are without a win in 30 games since October 2020. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Slovakia win this one fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Slovakia 2-0 Liechtenstein

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovakia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their 10 matchups.)