Slovakia vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023

Slovakia welcome Luxembourg to the Anton Malatinský Stadium in UEFA Euro 2024 Group J qualifying on Thursday (March 23).

Both teams will be playing their first game since November. Slovakia were held to a goalless draw by Chile, while Luxembourg played out a goalless draw against Bulgaria.

The hosts have qualified for the Euros in the last two editions but failed to make past the group stage at Euro 2020. Luxembourg, meanwhile, have never qualified for the main event, finishing fourth in Group B of Euro 2020 qualifying.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal, Iceland and Liechtenstein are the four other teams in what looks like a tough Group J of the qualifiers.

Slovakia vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times acrosscompetitions, with all games producing conclusive results, with Slovakia leading 4-1.

Luxembourg's only win against the hosts came in a friendly in 2011. Slovakia have won their two meetings in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and two in Euro qualifiers.

All five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring at least thrice in four games.

Slovakia have scored six goals and conceded just once in their two home meetings against the visitors.

Luxembourg are unbeaten in their last five games, drawing four times, while Slovakia have drawn their last three games after back-to-back defeats.

Slovakia vs Luxembourg Prediction

Both teams have struggled in recent games, picking up just one win in their last six outings. They have scored at least once in four of their last five games, and the trend could continue.

Slovakia have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals, but both teams could be a bit rusty after a long period without games. Considering the same, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-1 Luxembourg

Slovakia vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gerson Rodrigues to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes