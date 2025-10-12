Slovakia vs Luxembourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

The action continues in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Slovakia and Luxembourg lock horns at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium on Monday. Having failed to win the last five meetings between the two nations, Luxembourg will head into the game looking to get one over Francesco Calzona’s side and secure their first win of the qualifiers.

Slovakia suffered their first defeat of the World Cup qualifiers on Friday when they were beaten 2-0 by Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Before that, Calzona’s men kicked off their qualifying campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over Germany on September 4, three days before claiming a 1-0 win over Luxembourg at the Luxembourg Stadium.

Slovakia have picked up six points from a possible nine to sit third in the Group A standings, level on points with Germany and Northern Ireland.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, were left empty-handed yet again in the qualifiers as they fell to a 4-0 loss against Germany at the PreZero Arena on Friday.

Jeff Strasser’s side have lost each of their three games in Group A, conceding eight goals and scoring just once to sit rock-bottom in the standings.

Luxembourg head into Monday’s game without a win in their last six matches across all competitions (5L, 1D), a run stretching back to March 22, when they secured a 1-0 friendly victory over Sweden.

Slovakia vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Slovakia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luxembourg have picked up just one win in that time, while the two nations have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Strasser’s men have failed to win their last five games against Slovakia, losing four and picking up one draw since a 2-1 victory in February 2011.

Slovakia are unbeaten in their most recent seven competitive home games, picking up five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Portugal back in September 2023.

Slovakia vs Luxembourg Prediction

Slovakia suffered their first setback of the qualifiers last time out and will be looking to make an immediate positive response on Monday.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two nations, we are backing Calzona’s men to come away with the desired results in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Slovakia 2-0 Luxembourg

Slovakia vs Luxembourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovakia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Slovakia’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two nations)

