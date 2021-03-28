Slovakia vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Slovakia will take on Russia at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Russia are coming off a 2-1 victory over Slovenia thanks to a first-half Artem Dzyuba brace. The two goals were enough for the 2018 World Cup hosts to secure the win.

Russia came out on top despite having less possession as Slovenia piled on the pressure following Atalanta star Josip Ilicic's goal.

Slovakia, on the other hand, registered an exciting 2-2 draw with Malta in their last game. The Slovakians came back from a two-goal deficit, with David Strelec and Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar scoring to ensure a well-deserved draw.

Russia lead Group H with six points from two matches, while Slovakia are sitting in fourth spot with two points from two games.

Slovakia vs Russia Head-to-Head

The two teams have played nine matches against each other in the past, sharing three wins each. The other three games have resulted in draws.

The last time the two sides met, Slovakia ran out 2-1 winners against Russia in the group stages of Euro 2016. Napoli legend Marek Hamsik was the hero on the night, scoring one and setting up another for Slovakia.

Slovakia form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Russia form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Slovakia vs Russia Team News

Slovakia

Slovakia head coach Pavel Hapal will have the full squad at his disposal for Tuesday's game against the Russians. The only exception is central midfielder Laszlo Benes, who will not feature due to eligibility issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Russia

Centre-back Alexander Zhirkov will be unavailable due to a visa issue. Another centre-back, Ilya Kutepov, is suspended. Meanwhile, central midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov has been suspended due to a red card.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ilya Kutepov and Ilzat Akhmetov

Unavailable: Alexander Zhirkov

Slovakia vs Russia Predicted XI

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrey Lunyov ; Andrei Semyonov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandes; Daniil Fomin, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksei Ionov; Artem Dzyuba

Russia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak ; Petar Stojanovic, Miha Blazic, Miha Mevlja, Jure Balkovec; Jasmin Kurtic, Miha Zajc, Josip Ilicic; Sandi Lovric, Damjan Bohar, Andraz Sporar

Slovakia vs Russia Prediction

Russia have been in fine form lately, managing to win back-to-back games against Malta and Slovenia with convincing scorelines.

They are favorites against Slovakia and should win the tie with ease.

Prediction: Slovakia 0-2 Russia