Slovakia vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2024

Slovakia will face San Marino at the Wiener Neustadt Arena on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The home side are set to play in their third consecutive and overall seventh European Championship this month and will begin their preparations for the tournament this week.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Norway in their last match, heading into the break a goal down before Hellas Verona's Ondrej Duda came off the bench to score a late leveler for the Falcons.

San Marino, meanwhile, endured a wretched Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and are looking forward to the UEFA Nations League in September. They played out a goalless draw against St. Kitts and Nevis in their last match, ending a 12-game losing streak in the process.

Following Wednesday's game, La Serenissima will return to home soil where they will face Cyprus at the Olympic Stadium of Serravalle in yet another friendly outing.

Slovakia vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Slovakia winning all four of their previous matchups.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in 2009, with Sokoli running out 7-0 winners.

San Marino have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

La Serenissima have picked up just one clean sheet in their last 15 games across all competitions.

Slovakia were ranked 48th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 162 places above their midweek opponents.

Slovakia vs San Marino Prediction

Slovakia are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning four of their five games prior. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and will head into this one with confidence.

San Marino, meanwhile, are without a win since 2004. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Falcons win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Slovakia 4-0 San Marino

Slovakia vs San Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovakia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their previous four matchups)