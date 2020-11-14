Slovakia vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

Slovakia host Scotland in a crunch UEFA Nations League clash in Bratislava on Sunday, with the two teams' ambitions on opposite ends of the table in Group 2 of League B.

Both Slovakia and Scotland are coming off highs in midweek, as they won their respective playoff matches, to confirm their place at next summer's European Championships.

Scotland beat Serbia 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time. David Marshall was the hero for the Scots, as he saved Alexander Mitrovic's penalty in the shootout. Ryan Christie scored for Scotland in that game, but they were pegged back by an injury-time equaliser from Luka Jovic.

Slovakia also qualified for the European Championships, after their playoff game went into extra-time as well. After being deadlocked 1-1 in normal, Michal Duris stepped up in extra-time at Windsor Park to score the winner and send the Slovaks through.

A Scottish win in Bratislava on Sunday will guarantee them promotion to League A, while also relegating Slovakia to League C.

Slovakia vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Scotland and Slovakia have faced each other three in the past, with Scotland winning two of those games.

In the last game between these two teams in the Nations League happened last month at Hampden Park. A goal from Lyndon Dykes helped Scotland win 1-0 against the Slovaks.

Slovakia form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Scotland form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Slovakia vs Scotland Team News

Slovakia have no known injury concerns in their squad, although there might be some rotation, given the intensity and demands of the playoff final in the week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Like Slovakia, Scotland, too, might be forced to make a few changes to manage the workload of some of their stars. After the game in Belgrade in the week, captain Andy Robertson said that he had cramped up towards the end of that game. Kieran Tierney might replace Robertson at left wing-back, with Scott McKenna filling the hole at centre-back.

Winger Ryan Fraser and centre-back Grant Hanley pulled out of the squad before the trip to Serbia.

Injured: Ryan Fraser, Grant Hanley

Doubtful: Andy Robertson

Suspended: None

Slovakia vs Scotland Predicted XI

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marek Rodak; Peter Pekarik, Martin Valjent, Milan Skriniar, Robert Mazan; Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Marek Hamsik; Albert Rusnak, Ondrej Duda, Vladimir Weiss

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Liam Cooper, Scott McKenna; Stephen O'Donnell, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor, Kieran Tierney; John McGinn; Ryan Christie, Oli McBurnie

Slovakia vs Scotland Prediction

Slovakia and Scotland achieved the highest of highs in the week, securing qualification. After that, they are sure to struggle to match intensity that they displayed in the week. Hence, we are predicting a drab draw in this game.

Prediction: Slovakia 0-0 Scotland