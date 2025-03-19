Slovakia vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Slovakia and Slovenia go head-to-head at Tehelné Pole in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League playoff clash on Thursday. Francesco Calzona’s men seek to clinch promotion into League B following a solid campaign last year, while the visitors will aim to secure an early advantage as they look to beat the drop.

Ad

Slovakia wrapped up their Nations League group-stage schedule with a deserved 1-0 victory over Estonia on November 19 thanks to a second-half strike from David Strelec.

This capped off a solid campaign for Calzona’s side, who picked up four wins and one draw from their six matches to collect 13 points and finish second in Group C1, three points behind group winners Sweden in the automatic promotion spot.

Slovakia will be backing themselves to place one leg in League B on Thursday as they welcome Slovenia to Tehelné Pole, where they finished unbeaten in the group stages, claiming two wins and one draw from their three matches.

Ad

Trending

Slovenia, on the other hand, fought back after going behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Austria in their final Nations League group-stage outing on November 17.

With that result, Matjaž Kek’s men failed to win three of their final four games in Group B3, a run which saw them finish third in the table, just three points off second-placed Austria in the promotion playoff spot.

However, Slovenia will be backing themselves to get the job done in the playoffs and retain their spot in League B as they take on an opposing side who have won just one of their last eight meetings since February 1998.

Ad

Slovakia vs Slovenia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Slovenia boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Slovakia have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Slovakia are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home games, picking up four wins and two draws since September 2023.

Slovenia have won just one of their most recent six competitive away outings while losing three and claiming two draws since October 2023.

Ad

Slovakia vs Slovenia Prediction

Slovakia are on a solid run of results on home soil and will be backing themselves to get an early advantage in this tie at the Tehelné Pole.

However, Slovenia are unbeaten in seven of the last eight meetings between the two nations and we predict they will do just enough to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Slovakia 1-1 Slovenia

Ad

Slovakia vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Slovenia’s last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback