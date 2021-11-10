Slovakia vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Slovakia and Slovenia resume their World Cup qualifying campaign when they go head-to-head at the Anton Malatinský Stadium on Thursday.

The game has all the makings of an absorbing and riveting contest as both sides are currently level on 10 points in Group H after eight matches.

Slovakia failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw with Croatia away from home.

Prior to that, Stefan Tarkovic’s men suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Russia when the sides met on 8 October.

With two wins and four draws from eight games, Slovakia are currently third in Group H, level on points with Thursday’s visitors.

Slovenia, meanwhile, were denied a second win on the bounce last time out after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Russia.

This followed a dominating 4-0 win over Malta, where FC Lugano midfielder Sandi Lovrić put in a superb individual effort as he grabbed a hat-trick of assists.

Slovenia head into the game with just one win from their most recent six games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Slovakia vs Slovenia Head-To-Head

Slovenia head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their eight previous encounters. Slovakia have picked up two wins, while three games have ended all square.

Slovakia Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Slovenia Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Slovakia vs Slovenia Team News

Slovakia

Manager Stefan Tarkovic has called up 24 players for their two qualifiers against Slovenia and Malta. The likes of former Napoli man Marek Hamsik, Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka headline the team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia

The visitors head into the game with a 25-man squad, including captain and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic and Fenerbahce’s Miha Zajc.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Slovakia vs Slovenia Predicted XI

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarík, Ľubomír Šatka, Milan Škriniar, Jakub Holúbek; Marek Hamšík, Stanislav Lobotka, Matus Bero; Robert Bozenik, Erik Jirka, Róbert Mak

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Jure Balkovec, Miha Mevlja, Jaka Bijol, Petar Stojanovic; Jasmin Kurtic, Domen Crnigoj, Haris Vuckic; Josip Ilicic, Benjamin Verbic, Andraz Sporar

Slovakia vs Slovenia Prediction

The game promises to be a proper contest as we expect both sides to feel confident that they can get one over the other and move three points clear.

However, looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Slovakia 1-1 Slovenia

Edited by Peter P