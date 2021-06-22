Slovakia vs Spain Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 34 of UEFA Euro 2020

Spain are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they play their last Group E match against Slovakia at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this month and have a point to prove in this match.

Slovakia pulled off a stunning result against Poland in their first match of Euro 2020 and can pull off an upset this week. The Slovakians also gave a good account of themselves against Sweden and will be intent on shocking the Spaniards this week.

Spain, on the other hand, have been one of the most disappointing teams in the tournament so far. La Furia Roja have played out draws in both their matches and cannot afford another poor result against Slovakia.

Emil Forsberg's penalty sees Sweden beat Slovakia - and piles the pressure Spain | @Jack_Gaughan https://t.co/Z5Po9f6jLn pic.twitter.com/M403LPgPAr — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 18, 2021

Slovakia vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have an impressive record against Slovakia and have won four out of six matches played between the two teams. Slovakia have managed only one victory against Spain and will look to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Spain. The Spaniards are in a period of transition at the moment and will have to work much harder in this match.

Slovakia form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Spain form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Slovakia vs Spain: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020: Group E

Alongside Germany, Spain are the most successful team at the Euros and have won the competition a total of three times. The Spanish Armada is far from its best, however, and cannot afford another slip-up at Euro 2020.

Pedri has already broken several records with Barcelona this season and has now added a Spanish feather to his cap by becoming the youngest player to represent the country in Euro history. The 18-year-old has played both games at Euro 2020 so far and might be replaced by the more experienced Thiago Alcantara for this match.

🇪🇸 A deep-lying playmaker who is always looking to get on the ball and control a match through his passing



Find out more about Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago in our #ScoutReporthttps://t.co/98ovtFJivn — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) June 18, 2021

Spain have an impressive record at the Euros and are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at the tournament. The Spaniards need a positive result in this match and will look to maintain their impressive streak against Slovakia this week.

La Furia Roja have a shockingly poor record with penalties at the Euros and have missed five of their last eight spot-kicks in the competition. With Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno unable to convert from the spot against Poland last week, Spain are now the holders of an unwanted record and will need to improve their conversion rate ahead of the knock-outs.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi