Slovan Bratislava vs Dinamo Batumi prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Slovan Bratislava and Dinamo Batumi will lock horns in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers at the Tehelné Pole Stadium on Wednesday.

While the hosts failed to win any of their closing three pre-season friendlies, the visitors head into the game unbeaten in 18 consecutive matches.

Slovan Bratislava enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 campaign, clinching a record-breaking fourth league title on the spin.

However, they struggled to get going in pre-season, picking up just one win from their four friendly matches.

Dinamo Batumi, meanwhile, head into Wednesday off the back of a comfortable 4-1 victory over Dinamo Tbilisi in the Georgian top flight.

They have now won each of their last five outings and are unbeaten in 18 consecutive games across all competitions.

This fine run of games sees them seated at the top of the Erovnuli Liga table with a nine-point lead over second-placed Dinamo Tbilisi.

Slovan Bratislava vs Dinamo Batumi Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Slovan Bratislava Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Dinamo Batumi Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Dinamo Batumi Team News

Slovan Bratislava

The Slovakian outfit will have to manage without Michal Sulla, Martin Trnovsky and Marian Chobot, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Michal Sulla, Martin Trnovsky and Marian Chobot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Batumi

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovan Bratislava vs Dinamo Batumi Predicted XI

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrián Chovan; David Hrnčár, Myenty Abena, Vasil Bozhikov, Lucas Lovat; Uche Agbo, Alen Mustafić; Dávid Holman, Tigran Barseghyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Samuel Mráz

Dinamo Batumi Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lazare Kupatadze; Grigol Chabradze, Mamuka Kobakhidze, Oleksander Azackij, Irakli Azarov; Sandro Altunashvili, Benjamin Opeyemi Teidi; Vladimer Mamuchashvili, Zuriko Davitashvili, Jaba Jigauri; Flamarion Junior

Slovan Bratislava vs Dinamo Batumi Prediction

Slovan Bratislava endured a torrid pre-season, managing just one win from their four friendlies. The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game in superb form and we are backing them to come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Dinamo Batumi

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far