Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Slovan Bratislava will host Kairat at the Národný futbalový Stadión on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get a win and turn around the tie after losing the first leg.

Slovan struggled to get a hold of the game when they traveled to Kazakhstan last week before going down to 10 men in the 65th minute and conceding a clear penalty in the 90th minute. The Slovakian giants, who were on a four-game unbeaten run before Wednesday's loss, will, however, remain optimistic to overturn the one-goal deficit and progress to the final playoff round.

Kairat have been one of the dark horses of this UCL qualification rounds having knocked out Slovenian side Olimpija and Finnish outfit KuPS before securing their narrow advantage over Sunday's hosts. The visitors will now look to complete the job in the second leg and advance to the next round where they will face Scottish Champions Celtic.

Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the sides following their maiden matchup last week.

Slovan have faced Kazakhstani opposition thrice, winning one, drawing one and losing one while Kairat have won two and lost one of their three meetings with Slovakian teams.

The hosts appeared in the main stages of a UEFA Champions League campaign for the first time last season but were knocked out in the group phase after finishing 35th out of 36 teams.

The visitors are appearing in the third qualifying round of a UCL campaign for the first time in their history.

Kairat currently have the second-best offensive and joint-best defensive record in their domestic league, with 39 goals scored and only 14 conceded after 19 games played.

Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Prediction

Belasí are slight favorites going into this midweek but will need to be at their best and improve significantly on last week's performance to get a win.

Halyq komandasy will be very satisfied with a draw and will likely sit back and try to defend their one-goal lead to gain advancement.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Kairat

Slovan Bratislava vs Kairat Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last seven games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More