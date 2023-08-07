Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2023

Slovan Bratislava will welcome Maccabi Haifa to the Tehelné Pole in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday.

The hosts began their qualifying campaign in the first round, defeating Swift Hesperange 3-1 on aggregate. In the second round, they overcame Zrinjski Mostar 3-2 on aggregate, including a 2-2 draw at home.

The visitors also began their campaign in the first round, with a comfortable 6-1 win over Hamrun Spartans. In the second round, they overcame a one-goal deficit from the first leg against Sheriff to record a 4-1 win at home last week. Substitute Mahmoud Jaber scored in the 85th minute to take the game into extra time and fellow substitutes Dean David and Erik Shuranov scored in added time.

The hosts played out a 2-2 draw in the Slovak Super Liga against Banska Bystrica on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions, including friendlies to 10 games.

Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Wednesday and both the hosts and the visitors will meet a team from Israel and Slovakia respectively for the first time in their history.

The hosts have drawn their last three games and their last three home games have ended in draws as well.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight European games, including qualifiers. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games as well, though the last four games have ended in draws.

The visitors have lost three of their last four away games in Europe. In the two away games in the qualifiers this season, they have scored four goals while conceding just one goal in these games.

Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

The Sky Blues have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the 2023-24 campaign, including friendlies. Their last three home games have ended in draws, though they have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games. They have suffered just one defeat at home in European competitions and should have the upper hand in this match.

The Greens have won four of their last five games in all competitions, scoring 13 goals while conceding just four times in that period. They have just one win in their last seven away games in Europe and might struggle here.

Considering the hosts' unbeaten run in the ongoing campaign and the visitors' poor form in European games, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Maccabi Haifa

Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovan Bratislava to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dean David to score or assist any time - Yes