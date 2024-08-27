Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Slovan Bratislava and Midtjylland square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff clash on Wednesday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a place in the new-look group draw remains up for grabs and we expect both sides to go all out at Tehelné Pole.

Idjessi Metsoko and Tigran Barseghyan scored second-half goals at the Štadión SNP Štiavničky to fire Slovan Bratislava to a 2-0 victory over Banská Bystrica in the Slovakian Nika Liga on Sunday.

Vladimir Weiss’ men, who have now won their four top-flight matches this season, turn their attention to the Champions League qualifiers, where they held firm to secure a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland in the first leg of their playoff clash last Wednesday.

Trending

After two games on the road, Bratislava return to Tehelné Pole where they have won their last six competitive matches since a 3-2 loss against Zilina on May 4.

On the other hand, Midtjylland continued their fine run of results in the new Danish Superliga campaign as they picked up a 3-2 victory over Sonderjyske last Saturday.

Thomas Thomasberg’s men have picked up four wins and two draws from their first six league matches to collect 14 points and sit second in the table, just one point behind first-placed Silkeborg.

Midtjylland head into Wednesday’s return leg unbeaten in their 11 games across all competitions this season, picking up seven wins and four draws so far.

Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Slovan Bratislava and Midtjylland, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Slovan Bratislava are unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions, picking up nine wins and three draws since June’s 1-0 friendly defeat against CFR Cluj.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in their last seven competitive away matches, picking up three wins and four draws since suffering back-to-back defeats against Brondby and Silkeborg in April.

Bratislava are on a run of six straight competitive victories, scoring 19 goals and keeping three clean sheets since May’s 3-2 defeat against Zilina.

Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland Prediction

Slovan Bratislava did well to force a share of the spoils in Denmark last week and will be backing themselves on Wednesday as they have won their last six games on home turf. However, Midtjylland are slightly superior on paper and we are backing them to stun the hosts.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Midtjylland

Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Midtjylland’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in six of the visitors’ last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback