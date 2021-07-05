Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Qualifiers

Slovan Bratislava will welcome Shamrock Rovers to the Tehelne pole Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The hosts are one of 16 seeded teams in the first qualifying round and will be looking to get in the driving seat in the tie with a victory.

Shamrock Rovers ended a nine-year wait for league glory with their record-extending 18th league title last season. Slovan Bratislava also won the Slovak Fortuna Liga.

The winner of this tie will trade tackles with Swiss champions Young Boys in the second qualifying round.

Bratislava come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Zlin in a friendly. Tomas Poznar and Vernon De Marco scored in each half to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Shamrock Rovers picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over domestic rivals Dundalk in a league fixture on Friday. Liam Scales, Sean Gannon and Aaron Green all got on the scoresheet to help Rovers complete a comeback victory.

Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they will each be looking to pick up a victory.

Slovan Bratislava are unbeaten in their four friendly fixtures, with three wins and a draw recorded. Shamrock Rovers have two wins from their last five league fixtures.

Slovan Bratislava form guide (friendlies): D-W-W-W

Shamrock Rovers form guide (league): W-D-L-W-D

Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers Team News

Slovan Bratislava

The hosts have no known injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shamrock Rovers

Neil Farrugia is still sidelined with a hip injury while midfielder Chris McCann is a doubt for the trip to Slovakia.

Injury: Neil Farrugia

Doubtful: Chris McCann

Suspension: None

Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian Chovan (GK); Lucas Lovat, Vasil Bozhikov, Jurij Medvedev, Lukas Pauschek; Filip Lichy, Joeri de Kamps; Rabiu Ibrahim; Alen Ozbolt, David Strelec, Erik Daniel

Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alan Mannus (GK); Liam Scales, Sean Gannon, Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes; Richard Towell, Gary O'Neill, Ronan Finn; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene

Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Slovan Bratislava are favorites to progress in this tie and their history, coupled with their strong home record, could see them through.

Shamrock Rovers have been in competitive action over the last few months, giving them an edge, but we are predicting a victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

