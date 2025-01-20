Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Slovan Bratislava will invite Stuttgart to Tehelné Pole in the penultimate match of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Bratislava are one of the three teams to have lost all six games in the competition thus far. The visitors have two wins and are still hopeful of a direct berth to the round of 16.

The hosts will play their first competitive match of 2025. They had concluded 2024 with a 2-1 home win over DAC 1904 in the Slovak Super Liga, bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League three days earlier.

Die Roten have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last nine games. They have enjoyed a 100% start to 2025 and extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-0 triumph over Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Angelo Stiller bagged two assists as Anthony Rouault, Ermedin Demirović, Nick Woltemade, and Deniz Undav registered themselves on the scoresheet.

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both meetings taking place in the UEFA Europa League 2010-11 qualifying campaign. The visitors were unbeaten in these meetings, recording an away win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The hosts have conceded 21 goals in six games in the Champions League this season, with only last-placed Young Boys conceding more (22).

Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording three wins. They have scored nine goals in these games while keeping two clean sheets.

Slovan Bratislava have conceded 11 goals in three home games in the Champions League. Three of their five goals have been scored in home games.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 12 games across all competitions.

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart Prediction

The Sky Blues have registered four wins in their last nine games, with all wins earned at home. They have endured a winless run in their debut in the Champions League and will look to record a win in their last home game of the campaign.

Juraj Kucka underwent surgery earlier this month and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Július Szöke is likely to start here as the replacement for Kucka.

Die Schwaben have won their three games in 2025, scoring seven goals while keeping two clean sheets. They are on a three-game winning streak in their travels and have lost just one of their last seven away games.

Dan-Axel Zagadou, El Bilal Touré, and Luca Raimund are nursing injuries and are confirmed absentees for the trip to Bratislava. Deniz Undav scored after coming off the bench against Freiburg and might get the nod to start.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' better goalscoring record, Die Roten are expected to record a win.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Stuttgart

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

