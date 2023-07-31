Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1, 2023 

Slovan Bratislava host Zrinjski at the Tehelne Pole on Tuesday (August 1) for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The Sky Blues won the first leg 1-0 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Zuberu Sharani scoring the only goal of the game. He found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to sink the Moster outfit, who must now pull off a win in the Slovakian capital to stand a chance of progressing.

What's interesting is that Bratislava had only 39% possession and mustered less than twice the number of shots (6) as Zrinjski (14). Vladimír Weiss's side began their 2023-24 season in the Slovak Super Liga days later with a goalless draw at Kosice.

That was their third consecutive clean sheet of the new season, having also shut out Swift Hesperange 2-0 in the second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round.

Zrinjski, meanwhile, overcame Urartu in the last round of the qualifiers. They won the away leg 1-0 but lost 3-2 at home before prevailing 4-3 on penalties.

Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed five times before, with Slovan winning thrice and losing twice.

Slovan have faced Bosnian teams seven times before, winning four times

Zrinjski have faced Slovakian teams seven times, winning twice (both against Slovan).

Slovan have kept a clean sheet in their last three competitive games.

Slovan are unbeaten in four games this season.

Zrinjski have won, drawn and lost once apiece in three games this season.

Slovan are unbeaten in seven European games (including qualifiers and main event).

Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Prediction

Slovan have far more experience in Europe than Zrinjski, and their record lately has been great, too. The Sky Blues are also strong defensively and should keep out their Bosnian visitors, who've struggled to hit top gear this season.

Prediction: Slovan 2-0 Zrinjski

Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No