Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025 

Slovan Bratislava will square off with Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie on Tuesday (July 22nd). The game will be played at Tehelne Pole.

The hosts have not been in action since concluding their Serbia Superliga campaign with a 1-0 home win over Kosice in May 2025. However, they are coming into this game off a 17-1 thrashing of Raca in a friendly.

Zrinjski, meanwhile, eliminated Virtus with a 2-1 home win in the second leg of their qualification tie in the last round, qualifying with a 4-1 aggregate win. They went into the lead thanks to Petar Mamic's 40th-minute strike while Nemanja Bilbija made it 2-0 with 15 minutes left on the clock. Stefano Scappini scored a late consolation strike.

Bratislava received a bye to this stage due to their status as Slovakian champions. The winner of this tie will face either Malmo or RFS in the next round of the Qualifiers.

Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Slovan Bratislava have three wins from six head-to-head games. Zrinjski have been victorious twice while one game was drawn.

That stalemate came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Qualifier in August 2023.

Nine of Bratislava's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.

Zrinjski have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games.

Ten of Bratislava's last 12 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Zrinjski have lost seven of their last nine away games in European competition.

Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Prediction

Slovan Bratislava had a disappointing UCL campaign last term, losing all eight games in the league phase. They will be hoping to do better this time around.

Zrinjski, for their part, won both legs of their first round qualification tie. They may be the underdogs in this tie, but The Nobles will fancy their chances here, having won 10 of their last 11 games across competitions (one loss).

Five of Bratislava's last six games have been decided by a one-goal margin. Back the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Zrinjski

Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slovan Bratislava to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

