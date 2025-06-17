Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Slovenia U21 and Czechia U21 will conclude their group stage campaign at the 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship on Wednesday (June 18th). The game will be played at MOL Arena.
Slovenia impressively held defending champions England to a goalless draw last time out and will be seeking their first win of the tournament here.
Czechia, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat to Germany. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Nicolo Tresoldi and Paul Nebel, while Nick Woltemade and Eric Martel scored to make it 4-0 just before the break. Bright Arrey-Mbi's own goal on the hour mark and Karel Spacil's goal six minutes later made the scoreline more respectable.
The loss left Lvíčata rooted to the bottom of Group B on zero points and consequently saw them eliminated from the tournament. Slovenia are third with one point to their name.
Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Czechia have won four of seven head-to-head games at this level. Slovenia were victorious once, while two games have ended in stalemates.
- One of those stalemates came in the most recent clash between the two sides in November 2021 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2023 Euro Under-21 qualifiers.
- Four of Czecia's last five games saw both sides find the back of the net.
- Slovenia are winless in their last six games (four draws).
- Czechia are winless in their last five games, losing the last three on the bounce.
Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Prediction
Slovenia still have a shot at advancing to the knockout rounds, albeit their chances are almost improbable. The first thing they need to do is win here by a multi-goal margin while hoping that England suffer a heavy defeat to Germany.
Czechia are one-time winners of this competition with an iconic 2002 side full of future world-beaters. However, those days are long gone, with the Little Lions' elimination here meaning they have suffered a group-stage ouster for five successive tournaments.
Both sides have struggled for positive results, and although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Slovenia U21 1-1 Czechia U21
Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Draw/Draw