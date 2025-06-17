Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Slovenia U21 and Czechia U21 will conclude their group stage campaign at the 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship on Wednesday (June 18th). The game will be played at MOL Arena.

Slovenia impressively held defending champions England to a goalless draw last time out and will be seeking their first win of the tournament here.

Czechia, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat to Germany. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Nicolo Tresoldi and Paul Nebel, while Nick Woltemade and Eric Martel scored to make it 4-0 just before the break. Bright Arrey-Mbi's own goal on the hour mark and Karel Spacil's goal six minutes later made the scoreline more respectable.

The loss left Lvíčata rooted to the bottom of Group B on zero points and consequently saw them eliminated from the tournament. Slovenia are third with one point to their name.

Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Czechia have won four of seven head-to-head games at this level. Slovenia were victorious once, while two games have ended in stalemates.

One of those stalemates came in the most recent clash between the two sides in November 2021 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2023 Euro Under-21 qualifiers.

Four of Czecia's last five games saw both sides find the back of the net.

Slovenia are winless in their last six games (four draws).

Czechia are winless in their last five games, losing the last three on the bounce.

Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Prediction

Slovenia still have a shot at advancing to the knockout rounds, albeit their chances are almost improbable. The first thing they need to do is win here by a multi-goal margin while hoping that England suffer a heavy defeat to Germany.

Czechia are one-time winners of this competition with an iconic 2002 side full of future world-beaters. However, those days are long gone, with the Little Lions' elimination here meaning they have suffered a group-stage ouster for five successive tournaments.

Both sides have struggled for positive results, and although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Slovenia U21 1-1 Czechia U21

Slovenia U21 vs Czechia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Draw/Draw

